Suspect pleads guilty in Oakland County deputy killing case

The Brief One suspect pleaded guilty in the killing of an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy. The man has been on house arrest since he was arrested. His next court date is on May 2.



It was the first domino to fall in the convictions against a trio of men accused of ambushing and killing an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy.

What they're saying:

A deal was reached in court Monday for one of the men accused, who pleaded guilty to the charges, which means the possibility of life in prison for 19-year-old Karim Moore is off the table.

Meanwhile, his two co-defendants are still facing life behind bars.

The backstory:

Karim Moore was 18 years old when he and two other men allegedly ambushed Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling, killing him in Detroit.

Reckling's wife was pregnant at the time of his death in June 2024.

He was a 9-year veteran of the department.

"It's about time that he learns the consequences of his actions, and it's even more important that the other two feel the full weight of the law," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "He was one of those folks that touched a lot of people and was connected to a lot of people and it has left a void that will never be filled."

Reckling was part of a task force investigating stolen cars, tracking the one that 18-year-old Ramon Debose was driving, with Moore and 18-year-old Marquis Goins inside.

What's next:

On Monday, Moore pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise, receiving stolen property, and felony firearm. This could mean anywhere from 3 to 20 years behind bars. This deal avoids the potential of life in prison.

Moore has been on house arrest since he was arrested.

His sentencing is set for May 2.