Online voting option coming soon for overseas Michigan military members
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Currently, Michigan servicemembers overseas can receive an absentee ballot digitally but must mail it back. However, that changes soon.
Changes under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act will permit military members with permanent Michigan addresses who are stationed outside the United States to both receive and return their absentee ballot digitally to their city clerk's office.
Military voters will do so through a secure online portal called the Electronic Delivery and Return Portal (EDARP).
According to the Michigan Secretary of State, having to return ballots by mail has created delays in tabulation for military ballots.
This new service is scheduled to launch on Sept. 15. More details about how the portal will work are expected closer to the launch date.
The Source: This information is from the Michigan Secretary of State.