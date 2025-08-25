Online voting option coming soon for overseas Michigan military members

article

The Brief Military members from Michigan who are stationed overseas will soon be able to vote in elections online. Currently, military members can receive a ballot digitally but must return it via mail. This will change when a new secure voting portal is introduced. The portal will be available to servicemembers with permanent Michigan addresses who are outside the country.



Currently, Michigan servicemembers overseas can receive an absentee ballot digitally but must mail it back. However, that changes soon.

Changes under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act will permit military members with permanent Michigan addresses who are stationed outside the United States to both receive and return their absentee ballot digitally to their city clerk's office.

Military voters will do so through a secure online portal called the Electronic Delivery and Return Portal (EDARP).

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, having to return ballots by mail has created delays in tabulation for military ballots.

This new service is scheduled to launch on Sept. 15. More details about how the portal will work are expected closer to the launch date.