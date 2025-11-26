'Only one person rendered aid': Highland Park 13-year-old shot and killed, leading to investigation

The Brief Michigan State Police are leading the investigation into the death of a 13-year-old in Highland Park. An eyewitness to the shooting spoke with FOX 2 about what they saw.



An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old boy was shot dead in Highland Park on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

Michigan State Police are leading the investigation and have informed FOX 2 that detectives have executed search warrants.

An eyewitness to the shooting spoke with FOX 2 about what they saw.

"Two brothers were walking down the street, crossing Woodward, and came over to the parking lot. A guy was out here. They exchanged a few words, and the guy just shot him," the witness said. "The other brother ran and tried to use a phone, asking, 'Can y’all call my mama?' He didn’t have a cell phone, so a lady let him use her phone."

What they're saying:

Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald denounced the crime, while the city's police chief discussed the crime scene.

"This happened in broad daylight, and there were several people in the area. Out of all the people, only one person rendered aid to this child," said McDonald.

Police are now urging witnesses to come forward as the search for the suspect continues.

"People stood there and watched and did not offer any assistance, very little assistance to the police in terms of identifying a potential suspect. Again, only one person took it upon themselves to render aid to a child who was shot in broad daylight in the middle of a parking lot. For me, that’s probably one of the most tragic parts of the story," said Highland Park Police Chief James McMahon.

MSP said they do not believe anyone is in danger currently.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.