'Ope Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya' -- Lansing shares new snowplow names

Next winter, you may encounter a very Midwest snowplow in Lansing.

Or maybe a celebrity will be clearing the roads -- keep an eye out for David Plowie or Gordon Plow.

The City of Lansing announced the winning names for its snowplows this week. More than 1,500 votes were received, and the 30 names that got the most votes will be assigned to plows.

The city will announce the names that correspond with each plow before the snow returns later this year.

When the plows are on the road, residents will be able to watch where they are on a map.

Below are all of the winning names: