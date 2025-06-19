Operating while intoxicated charges dropped against Macomb County school district admins caught smoking weed

article

The Brief Two Macomb County school officials accused of smoking weed near a school are no longer facing operating while intoxicated charges. Fitzgerald Public Schools superintendent Hollie Stange and food services director Amanda Carroll were allegedly caught last year. The women are still facing other charges stemming from the incident.



Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido announced Wednesday that he decided to drop the OWI charges against Fitzgerald Public Schools superintendent Hollie Stange and food services director Amanda Carroll to focus on what he called "the most serious and provable causes" in a press release.

The backstory:

Stange and Carroll were allegedly caught smoking marijuana in a parking lot within 1,000 feet of Fitzgerald High School last December.

After they were done, they both left in different vehicles and were pulled over. According to the prosecutor, both women were allegedly under the influence when stopped. Additionally, Stange had a weapon in her vehicle, police said.

While being interviewed by police, the prosecutor said Stange told officers she had been smoking pot and displayed signs of intoxication. After her arrest, police searched her vehicle and found more than 50 grams of pot and a loaded .22 caliber rifle.

Stange was originally charged with possessing marijuana on school property, possessing a weapon in a school zone, and operating while intoxicated.

Carroll was charged with possessing marijuana on school grounds and second-offense operating while intoxicated. Police conducted a traffic stop on Carroll's vehicle after noticing signs of intoxication on Friday.

After pulling her over, they discovered a 6-year-old child inside, as well as 25 grams of pot.

What they're saying:

Lucido announced the decision to drop the OWI charges after the suspects' preliminary exam was adjourned Wednesday. According to Lucido, the prosecution argued against the adjournment, but the judge allowed it in order to hear an undisclosed motion brought forward by the suspects. That issue will be discussed during an Aug. 14 motion hearing.

The prosecutor said that if more evidence is presented that supports the OWI charges, they will be refiled against the women.

"We are confident that a conviction on the remaining charges will be secured and that justice will be served," Lucido said.