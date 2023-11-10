Operation Christmas Child delivers gifts to children in need around the world - starting with a shoebox

Operation Christmas Child is a project under Samaritan's Purse, where churches and families and community groups can pack a shoe box and fill it with personal hygiene items, small toys, school supplies.

"In the Middle East not everyone, not every family, can afford, like buying their children, like school supplies, toys. It's always like, there is a surprise for you," said Manar Almasry, a former shoe box rec i pient. "And the moment I opened my shoebox, I felt um, like Kevin in Home Alone 2. The toy store came to me. The first thing was this teddy bear. I love that it was by my bed for almost like all my life since 13 until now.

"The second item I thought it's broken was this thing. I didn't know what is this? Where is the battery? Then I started playing with it. It's an Etcha A Sketch.. This one was from Burger King. It sounds like something silly maybe but it used to when you press it, it (says) 'Scooby Dooby Doo.'

"Pack it with love, the kids they're going to open the shoe box. They can feel that love. We take things here in America for granted. We open our fridge, there is food. We have power. I visit Middle East like usual because my family is still there, in our town. Nowadays they have power only one hour a day. Whenever you pack a shoebox, as I told you pray, because when you pray, God will send that shoe box to the right church and let that leader give the right shoe box to the right kid, who prayed to get through and receive that shoe box.

"Pray and thank you for packing shoe boxes. On behalf of every kid will receive a shoe box I'll tell you thank you and God bless you."

For more information, including how to donate, go to Operation Christmas Child's website HERE.



