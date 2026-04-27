The Brief Operation Ghost Rider is underway in Michigan as local police tamp down on distracted driving. Unmarked police cruisers are keeping a wary eye out for motorists on their phone while driving. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.



A statewide enforcement campaign is underway across Michigan to crack down on distracted drivers.

Coordination between several transportation organizations and police agencies around the state commenced over the weekend. It involves unmarked police vehicles keeping an eye out for anyone who is not paying attention while behind the wheel.

Then marked vehicles will pull drivers over.

Operation Ghost Rider

The National Transportation Safety Organization is overseeing a traffic campaign involving both the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and "numerous state and local" police groups.

The main issues at play are those on their phone while driving.

Big picture view:

Between 2020 and 2024, there were nearly 300 deaths caused by distracted driving.

A big reason behind those incidents is the use of a mobile device while driving, which rose slightly from 5.2% to 5.7% in 2025. And while the number of distracted driving crashes has fallen over time, the frequency of those wrecks ending in a fatality has gone up.

"Safety on our roads depends on the choices each of us make every time we get behind the wheel," said Jim Santilli, CEO of NTSO. "One moment of distraction can inflict lasting harm on families. We are asking drivers to partner with us to protect our communities, with a goal of zero violations because that means everyone is working together to keep people safe."

Dig deeper:

Michigan passed a distracted driving law in 2023 that aims to curb mobile phone use while driving.

It is illegal to hold any smartphone device while driving in Michigan. That includes at a stoplight when it's red. The penalties for such include:

First offense: $100 fine and/or 16 hours community service

Second offense: $250 fine and/or 24 hours community service

Three violations: mandatory driving course

Fines double if distracted driving causes a crash

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Zoom out:

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Operation Ghost Rider is part of several distracted driving crackdowns planned for the month.

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