Over $1.2 million raised by Rocket Mortgage Classic for Detroit non-profits

While the countdown is on to the 2020 rocket mortgage classic on Memorial Day, the celebration Wednesday was about how much money the 2019 tournament brought to 50 nonprofits in Detroit and surrounding areas.

"I'm very proud to announce today the inaugural rocket mortgage classic raised over $1.2 million for non-profit partners," said Jason Langwell of the RMC.

Seven non-profits got the biggest chunk of change. Donations included $225,000 to Midnight Golf, $200,000 to Detroit Children's Fund and $150,000 to the Greater Palmer Park Community.

"This gift, $150,000 donation will support the continued improvement of the park's facilities and infrastructure, specifically it will help to match money that the city has invested in the park. These funds Will support beautiful new picnic shelter along with the addition of the much-needed lighting throughout the park," said Nancy Varner of the Greater Palmer Park Community.

The goal next year is to hit $2 million.

"This money matters to our community, it matters to the children in the community, and that's what keeps you going. It's fun to pull something off but it's even more rewarding to know that it's going to really help out so we feel great about it and even more excited about what we're going to do next year," said Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner.

FOX 2 also received an update from the CEO regarding Gilbert's status, who said we could see the Quicken Loans co-founder as early as Feb. 21 when he'll be honored at a luncheon.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dan Gilbert "doing very well" following stroke last May, Quicken Loans CEO says

Nonprofit Midnight Golf's spokesperson Renee Fluker thanked Dan Gilbert for the golf tournament, which is going to help their mentorship program in a big way.

"We use golf as a tool to equip our young people with skills to be successful. In college, their careers and in life, our students are connected with supportive mentors and success coaches and receive critical support and life skills to set them up for success," she said.

The Detroit Police Athletic League is also getting almost $100,000 for kids in Detroit.

"Ninety-two thousand dollars coming to Detroit PAL to help youth find their greatness when you start thinking about where those dollars go, we have a lot of kids that can't afford to play and access is a big issue in the community, so now when you think about those dollars equating to youth and being able to play...," said PAL Rep. Robert Jamerson.