Over 200 people gathered for a peaceful 'Stop Asian Hate' rally at the Spirit of Detroit

Over 200 people marched in downtown Detroit to call for an end to the hate and discrimination against Asian Americans and pacific islanders.



This is the second anti-Asian hate rally organized by a newly formed group called "Whenever we're needed."

The group says they were prompted to speak up and raise awareness after the mass shooting outside Atlanta.

Rally organizer Ceena Vang says, "It does not matter who you are, where you are and where you come from or what you believe in we all want the same thing at the end of the day we want peace, we want love, we want acceptance."

Many Asian Americans say despite living in the United States for most of their lives, they have experienced some discrimination here in the US.

"We have contributed so much to our country over the years, in fact, hundreds of years, and like all people who call America home, Asian Americans deserve equal respect," says one rallier.

Protesters say it is time to raise awareness about this issue.