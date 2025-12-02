Over 203,000 pounds of nicotine products seized at Ambassador Bridge by Canadian officials

article

The Brief A suspected organized crime shipment of more than 203,000 pounds of nicotine products was seized at the Ambassador Bridge. The bust came in a recent four-day span by officers at the bridge's port of entry.



The Canada Border Services Agency announced a massive bust of undeclared nicotine products at the Ambassador Bridge over a four-day span in a post on X.

The backstory:

Officers at the bridge's port of entry seized over 203,0000 pounds of undeclared nicotine products including:

-40,000 vapes

-149,000 tins

-162,000 pouches

The Canada Border Services Agency said the recent seizures are suspected to be in relation to organized crime.

A photo of the bust revealed the scope of the seizures, posted on X Tuesday morning.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Canada Border Services Agency.



