Over 25K still without power a week after Michigan Ice Storm

Wednesday will mark one week since a crippling ice storm knocked nearly a million Michigan residents off of the electric grid. DTE has restored power for most but there are still more than 25,000 who are living without electricity.

According to DTE, approximately 25,400 customers still don't have power due to last Wednesday's storm and this week's winter weather. The outages are dotted all around the region, hitting spots in Roseville, Inkster, and West Bloomfield.

DTE has more than 4,500 crews in the field trying to get electricity restored with the outages still being spread widely across southeast Michigan in small clusters.

Consumers reported similar trends after a second storm hit the west side of Michigan, interrupting power for 45,000 customers. Most of those outages will be restored by the end of Wednesday, the provider said.

DTE will automatically give customers a $35 credit if their power was out for 96+ hours.

The extra outages come on top of the 260,000 homes and businesses serviced by Consumers Energy that lost power after last week's storm. The majority of the outages followed a string of counties across southern Michigan.

With wind gusts forecasted for Tuesday and potential snowfall at the end of the week, Mother Nature may have no intention of giving energy companies a break.

How to check DTE's outage map

DTE is tracking the outages with its outage map that updates as power outages are reported. Find the DTE Energy map here.

DTE services much of Southeast Michigan and tracks outages based throughout the area. On the company's page, it will enclose businesses and residents in different shades. Purple indicates 99 or fewer customers without power, green is 100-500, yellow is 501-1,500, orange is 1,501 to 2,500, and red is 2,501 or more.

On the outage map, you can search by address to see if there's an outage in your neighborhood. If you're experiencing an outage and it's not listed on DTE's site, you can report it by clicking ‘report outage’.

Also on DTE's map, you can report a downed power line, review the status of your outage, which includes when it will be estimated to be restored.