Over a dozen horses get loose, wandering onto Michigan freeway

The Brief About 15 horses got free and roamed onto the M-6 freeway in west Michigan Tuesday morning. Reports came in at 7:30 of horses on the highway causing traffic issues and spurring a Michigan State Police response. After about an hour the horses were gathered up safely onto trailers from their nearby boarding facility.



State police troopers had to became amateur horse wranglers on a west Michigan freeway Wednesday morning.

More than a dozen horses got loose, wandering onto the M-6 freeway as Grand Rapids Post troopers shut down a portion of the highway and did their best to keep the horses safe, and diverting traffic.

Michigan State Police had their hands full, shutting down a portion of the highway while wrangling the horses on M-6 near the Kalamazoo Ramp.

What we know:

Published reports said that about 15 horses got free from nearby boarding facility with some running down the freeway.

"Several horses are loose on M-6 near the Kalamazoo ramp and are being caught all of the way to 131 near Hanna Lake," said the MSP Sixth District on X. "The horses belong on Wilson and the owners are getting a trailer to bring them home."

Calls reported the wandering horses at 7:30 a.m. and about an hour later, they had been gathered into a trailer.

Photo credit: MSP Sixth District on X.

On the MSP Sixth District social media account, a couple of the troopers took pictures with the horses including one with a little one they "loving named Durango," it quipped.

"All of the equine have been wrangled and are safely back home!" MSP Sixth District wrote later. "Great job to all first responders involved!"

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the horses got loose. They got loose from their boarding facility just south of M-6 on Wilson Avenue according to published reports.

The Source: Information for this report came from the Michigan State Police Sixth District and published reports.

