Over height trailer crashes into overpass on US-23, sending concrete flying across freeway in Washtenaw County

A backhoe on a trailer struck an overpass on US-23 in Washtenaw County on Friday, damaging the bridge and sending concrete flying.

Police said a commercial vehicle was pulling a trailer with the backhoe that was over height on the northbound side of the freeway when it hit the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township at 4:34 p.m.

(Photo: MSP)

Concrete from the overpass hit two other vehicles, and one person was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

(Photo: MSP)

The Michigan Department of Transportation is inspecting the overpass, which was significantly damaged.

As of Friday evening, the northbound lanes of US-23 and Warren Road over the freeway are both closed.

