Owner finds windows broken out of her Ypsilanti vintage store

Kelly Callison closed her store A2 Vintage in downtown Ypsilanti — and headed home for the night Thursday.

"I got a call around 2:40 in the morning, that said 'There’s been an incident at the shop, we need to get to the shop right now, somebody’s busted the windows out,'" she said.

Callison and her coworkers had just started decorating for Christmas she said. She showed FOX 2 the damages left behind by the vandals.

"So this cinderblock here came through that window where the door and Santa is," she said. "And this one came through this window here. And when we got here, it had landed all the way over here. So they threw it with pretty good force."

Callison knows it could have been a lot worse.

"Our Ypsilanti Police Department was incredible, they responded so quickly and they were able to catch the guy that did it," she said. "I recognized him as someone around town and i really feel like that’s the worst part."

The business owner doesn’t think her store was specifically targeted— and thankfully nothing was stolen.

"It’s hard to see, you know, you work really hard to provide for your family and be a part of the community, to see someone just come in and just destroy that, it’s really disheartening," she said.

Despite it all, she hopes the best for him.

"To be honest with you, I just hope that get the help that he needs," she said. "There’s nothing he could do to fix it at this point, there's no financial recourse that's going to happen. So I just really hope he gets the help that he needs. (That) he can get cleaned up and maybe live a better life."