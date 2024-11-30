Oxford 3 years later: Remembering Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling

It's been three years since four teenagers at Oxford High School went to school one morning and never came home. Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling were the four students who were shot and killed inside the halls of their high school by a fellow student.



At 12:51 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2021 - a gunman pulled a 9 mm out of his backpack and started shooting. Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling were four of the 12 people hit - and they all died.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement today:



"Today, Michiganders unite to honor the four beautiful young souls we lost three years ago in the heartbreaking tragedy at Oxford High School.

Justin, Madisyn, Tate, and Hana were taken from us too soon. So many students, teachers, and loved ones in the community continue to struggle because of all that happened that day.

The road to recovery and peace is long and hard. But Michiganders will continue to stand by the people of Oxford and wrap our arms around this community. Michiganders are strong because we always have each other’s backs—it’s what we do best.

Now more than ever, let us continue to honor the memories of those we have lost and build out of our grief a resolve to protect our children, our families, and our communities."

Tate Myre

The 16-year-old was a standout on the Oxford football team and had just come back from an on-campus visit at the University of Toledo - where he wore his Oxford letter jacket, emblazoned with the Oxford ‘O’.

He was one of the first who had been shot and was in the hallway after the shooting.

Law enforcement got inside and pulled him from the building shortly after they arrived but he died in the cruiser on the way to the hospital.

Madisyn Baldwin

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, was the second victim identified by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on that terrible day. The Oxford High School senior would have graduated in the spring of 2022 and a chair was left empty for her and Justin Shilling during graduation ceremonies at Pine Knob.

Hana St. Juliana

At 14-years-old, Hana St. Juliana was the youngest of the four victims. She was the third victim identified. Life for the St. Juliana family hasn't been the same since losing Hana. "I hate it. I never asked for it. I never want to accept it. Loving Hana shouldn't be this painful, and life isn't supposed to be this paralyzing. I am scared of forgetting Hana. I want my hippocampus to be filled with Hana and Hana only. I don't need new memories. I want to keep the ones I have," her sister said.

Justin Shilling

Justin Shilling was the second senior who died in the shooting. He was rushed to the hospital on that Tuesday and died early the next day.

His mother told FOX 2 in July 2022 that he was a scholar student, played every sport – and just visited Oakland University where he wanted to study business starting in the fall. He never got the chance.

"He really was my little sweetheart," she says. "That was one of the last things I said ... was you'll always be my little sweetheart."



