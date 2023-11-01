Oxford High School shooting investigation: Former school board treasurer plans to address report

The former Oxford Community Schools treasurer who accused the district of failing to implement policies that could have prevented the Oxford High School shooting is holding a press conference Wednesday morning.

Korey Bailey is expected to speak at 9:30 a.m. FOX 2 plans to stream it live above.

This comes days after a report highlighting the district's role in the Nov. 30 2021 shooting was released.

The independent report puts the blame on numerous school employees, saying the deadly Nov. 30, 2021 shooting could have been prevented had the district followed a proper threat assessment policy.

Bailey resigned from his position on the school board after the shooting, along with board president Tom Donnelly. The pair then came forward alleging that the district failed to implement its policy for assessing threats.

When they came forward last year, Bailey and Donnelly said they both brought up their concerns about the district not having implemented the policy in the months following the shooting.

"This shooting could have been avoided," Bailey said last year. "This has gone on long enough. I couldn’t take the Oxford stonewalling and lack of accountability anymore."

The investigation report echoes what Bailey said, noting "that had proper threat assessment guidelines been in place and district threat assessment policy followed, this tragedy was avoidable." The report also said that school leadership has shifted the blame elsewhere.