Expand / Collapse search

Oxford High School shooting investigation: Former school board treasurer plans to address report

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Oxford High School Shooting
FOX 2 Detroit

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former Oxford Community Schools treasurer who accused the district of failing to implement policies that could have prevented the Oxford High School shooting is holding a press conference Wednesday morning.

Korey Bailey is expected to speak at 9:30 a.m. FOX 2 plans to stream it live above.

This comes days after a report highlighting the district's role in the Nov. 30 2021 shooting was released.

The independent report puts the blame on numerous school employees, saying the deadly Nov. 30, 2021 shooting could have been prevented had the district followed a proper threat assessment policy.

Related

Oxford shooting report lays blame at school officials. Can it be used in court?
article

Oxford shooting report lays blame at school officials. Can it be used in court?

A 572-page report says the Oxford High School mass shooting that left four teens dead could have been prevented.

Bailey resigned from his position on the school board after the shooting, along with board president Tom Donnelly. The pair then came forward alleging that the district failed to implement its policy for assessing threats.

When they came forward last year, Bailey and Donnelly said they both brought up their concerns about the district not having implemented the policy in the months following the shooting. 

Former school board member to address Oxford shooting report

Korey Bailey, the former Oxford School Board treasurer who accused the district of failing to implement proper threat assessment, will address the independent investigative report into the shooting on Wednesday morning.

"This shooting could have been avoided," Bailey said last year. "This has gone on long enough. I couldn’t take the Oxford stonewalling and lack of accountability anymore."

The investigation report echoes what Bailey said, noting "that had proper threat assessment guidelines been in place and district threat assessment policy followed, this tragedy was avoidable." The report also said that school leadership has shifted the blame elsewhere.

Watch FOX 2 News Live