'This shooting could have been avoided;' Ex-Oxford School board members say key policy was never implemented

Two former members of the Oxford School Board say the district failed in its effort to protect students and have not been transparent about the steps it took before four students were murdered in 2022.

Former Board President Tom Donnelly and former Board Treasurer Korey Bailey who both recently resigned from their positions plan to come forward with allegations against the school district Monday.

Under the standard policy for assessing threats against a school, faculty should be trained to look out for indications that a student is struggling. The policy is one that's adopted by the Oxford School District, the ex officials said. But it hasn't been implemented as rule for the district to follow.

"This shooting could have been avoided," said Bailey during a Monday press conference.

Donnelly described certain markers like grades dropping, attendance problems, school assignments showing dark thoughts, and a student withdrawing as all signs that school officials should look out for.

They're all signs that Ethan Crumbley exhibited before he shot and killed four students.

The official policy, titled "Enhancing School Safety Using A Threat Assessment Model" can be found online here.

Donnelly and Bailey say they had both brought up their concerns about the district not having implemented the policy in the months following the shooting. Had they known the district did not implement the policy in the same way another guidebook about fire safety is used, they say they would have been more transparent about the district's failings.

"Had they (school officials) actually trained on threat assessment, the situation would have ended on Nov. 29," Donnelly said. The mass shooting happened on Nov. 30.

While both said they brought up the issue of the rule book not being used, they said other board member's minds were changed.

During a pre-trial hearing involving James and Jennifer Crumbley, a guidance counselor testified about the moments before the shooting when he and another school official met with Ethan Crumbley.

During that meeting and several other moments where Ethan exhibited signs that he was struggling.

Both resigned out of frustration months later.

Donnelly and Bailey say they expect to be deposed in the coming weeks, though neither have been named in any lawsuit. There are several cases underway against the Oxford School district, as well as both the younger Crumbley and his parents.

Along with Donnelly and Bailey, the two were joined by former Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner and Attorney Bill Seikaly.

Seikaly told FOX 2 the press conference was "for the public" and said both ex-officials he was representing felt they needed to resign in order to be more transparent. They met with families of the victims over the weekend.

"Yesterday, meeting with families and the victims was a very emotional, very difficult thing for Mr. Donnelly and Mr. Bailey to go through and I think likely for the families and victims to listen to," he said. "But it was a necessary part of that healing process."

After both resigned from the board, Seikaly said they worked out the best way to "come clean," which prompted them to reach out to the attorney.

Four students - Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, and Hana St. Juliana - were killed after a teenager later identified as Ethan Crumbley went on a rampage on Nov. 30 last year. He's already pled guilty to murder charges.

However, much of the drama that has played on in the fallout of the mass shooting has happened at the district, which has been the center of controversy over claims it hasn't been open about steps it took to protect students. It also repeatedly declined offers for a public investigation by the attorney general.

"This has gone on long enough. I couldn’t take the Oxford stonewalling and lack of accountability any more," said Bailey. "They never though a school shooting would happen here and they failed to take action to prevent it."

The one-year anniversary of the tragedy is this Wednesday.