Oxford school district closed Dec. 14 after 'specific threat' to middle school

A school threat has caused classes to be canceled for the Oxford School District on Tuesday Dec. 14.

An image from social media included a 'specific threat' directed at the middle school on Monday, the district said in an announcement. Law enforcement is investigating.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling school in all our buildings on Tuesday, Dec. 14. We plan to do a full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation," the district said. "Please talk to your students and remind them that all threats at Oxford Community Schools will be taken seriously, investigated by law enforcement, and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Sophomore Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students at the Oakland County school on Nov. 30. Authorities said the suspect walked out of a bathroom in the school with a gun and fire at least 30 shots, hitting 11 people.

Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Oxford schools said it "asks for your continued patience and understanding during this challenging time."

Threats can be reported anonymously to the State of Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.

