Oxford schools announce safety changes both 'physical and emotional' for return to school plan

Oxford Superintendent Tim Throne released a video update to parents and students about the return to school plan for Jan. 3.

"Safety, both physical and emotional, is at the top of our list," he said in the video uploaded Thursday.

He said that among the changes following the Nov. 30 mass shooting that left four students dead and injured seven other people, clear backpacks will be used for all middle school, Bridges and high school students.

Also, he added that therapists, counselors, trauma specialists, private security, and therapy dogs will be present in all the buildings.

Throne said police have issued search warrants and are investigating the online threat the district received before the holiday break.

"Unfortunately, many times with these social media threats, we never get a clear answer," he said. "But in any event, I wanted to let you know, we haven't forgotten about that."

A tele-town hall has been scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 and 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6.

