Oxford Strong Community spotlights resources to support aid efforts

Less than 24 hours after the tragic shooting, members of the community came together to brainstorm aid efforts.

Oxford Strong Community is a constantly updated Google Doc full of resources for people that want to help the community.

Members of the community and local businesses stepped in to support.

Sick Pizza sold pizzas from Thursday to Sunday. With over 2,000 pizzas sold, they were able to raise nearly $82,000.

HomeGrown Brewing Company held an event called Beers for Here from 11a.m. to 9p.m. on Sunday with 100% of beer sales going to the families' funds.

Green Hippo Gifts is selling Oxford Strong ornaments than can be delivered to the families as they remain at home.

Common Denominator Coffee + Community is offering free drinks to Oxford High School students while offering a safe place to gather for as long as needed.

These are just a few examples of how the community has stepped in to help with the healing. The Oxford Strong Community document highlights more ways to help.

Advertisement

Click here to view the Oxford Strong Community support document.