Oxford teen shooting victim upgraded to stable condition in latest survivor update

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released an update on the conditions of the seven wounded survivors from the Oxford High School mass shooting,

The 17-year-old girl who had been in critical with a chest wound has been upgraded to stable condition, the office said.

Two others also remain hospitalized in stable condition - a 14-year-old girl who was wounded in the back, neck and face and a 17-year-old girl who was wounded in the neck.

Three other teens have been discharged from various hospitals as they continue to recover - a 15-year-old girl wounded in the left leg, a 14-year-old boy wounded in the jaw and right hand and a 17-year-old boy wounded in the hip.

A 47-year-old female teacher was wounded in the shoulder but treated and released the day of the shooting with what Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called a graze wound.

The attack on Tuesday left four students dead including Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana 14, Tate Myre 16, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Arrested for the shooting was 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at the school. He is being charged as an adult facing 24 felony counts including murder and terrorism.

