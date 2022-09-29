Packard Plant demolition begins Thursday

Demolition on Detroit's decrepit Packard Plant will begin Thursday after the city gained permission to raze the blighted property earlier this year.

The City Council approved $1.68 million in funding over the summer to help finance the demolition of the 3.5 million square foot plant, after a judge ordered the property's developer to immediately tear down the building.

Fernando Palazuelo has owned the old Packard Plant for years and had previously released a $350 million plan to revitalize the structure for mixed-use development. But the plans never moved forward.

After Palazuelo failed to meet court deadlines over the property, a judge ordered the plant be demolished and for the Peruvian developer to pay for it. Detroit has been pushing to remove the property over concerns it presents an imminent danger to an adjacent business and its employees.

The city is expected to be at 6199 Concord Thursday to oversee the beginning of the demolition.