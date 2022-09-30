Pair of shootings leaves 1 dead in Eastpointe

Police are investigating two separate shootings - one of which left a person dead in Eastpointe Friday night.

In one of the incidents, there was a crash between a bike and a car on David near Eight Mile Road. Police are still looking for a suspect.

And just a few blocks away, another shooting happened in the area of Eagle Street and Kelly, where at least one person was shot.

Both investigations are ongoing but police do not believe the two incidents are connected.






