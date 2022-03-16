Pair of women involved in Fox Theatre brawl say it was self-defense

A video of the recent brawl at the Fox Theater – has officially gone viral. Some of the women involved, want to set the record straight to tell their side of what happened.

"It’s the narrative for me because the narrative is completely wrong," said Jasmine Flemmings.



Jasmine Flemmings can be seen on video swinging at a fellow concert-goer. She says it was in self-defense.



"The video of me fighting the girl, that was the complete end of the fight," she said. "That was at the end after I was attacked. you can see my clothes are already (torn), my vest is ripped."



It started last Saturday at the "Lil Durk" concert. Flemmings and her two friends, asked a man and his sister, to move because they were in their seats. The pair got mad – but did leave.



"We thought they were gone to their regular seats, the seats they pay for, we started to enjoy the concert, listen to music," said Flemmings' friend, Bianca Garland.



The women say he came back.



"And I get pulled by my hair from the back, and I’m punched in the face," Flemmings said.



Garland says she hit him – to protect her friend, and it erupted.



"We are fighting him, he’s not taking it easy with us - he’s fighting us like we are men," Garland said.



"His sister is running up she’s grabbing hair, pulling, throwing punches as well," Flemmings said.

Bianca Garland, left, and Jasmine Flemmings.

It ended with a broken nose – for one of the friends and minor injuries for these two.



"I got hit here. I had a really big knot here," she said, pointing at her head.



Detroit police took statements but no arrests were made. Officers say it’s an open investigation.



"We will continue to have a presence and continue to work with our partners and make sure that these incidents are the anomaly - and not the norm," said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.



These ladies, want charges against the man, they say started it.



"We didn’t do anything wrong i would have still protected my friend from being hit by a male," Garland said. "So there is nothing I would have done different."

