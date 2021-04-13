Pandemic forces Metro Detroit Muslims to change Ramadan celebrations

For the second year in a row, Ramadan celebrations are different for Muslims.

"It's a month of self-discipline, it's a month of families gathering together, and being thankful to God," said Mirvat Kadouh, the vice-chair for the board of trustees at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn.

Last year, Muslims were not able to gather during the religious month. This year, they can, but changes are in place.

"Now we're able to gather but being careful at the same time," Kadouh said.

Faithful people are celebrating both in-person and online. Also, this year there is a push for people to get vaccinated.

RELATED: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

Advertisement

"We just want the people to know that if you do take the vaccination, it does not invalidate your fast during Ramadan," Kadouh said. "We started to vaccinate within the mosque on every Monday."

Kadouh said more than 2,500 vaccinations have been administered.