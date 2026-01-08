Parent bound over for threats to shoot up Eastpointe school after child did not get snack time

article

The Brief David Scott, Jr. was bound over on all charges of threatening to shoot up his child's school. It is alleged he was upset over his child not getting snack time and he threatened to return to "air the place out." Scott who has a criminal history, was discovered with multiple rounds of ammunition in his home.



A parent who allegedly threatened to shoot up a school over his child not having snack time, was bound over by a judge Wednesday.

David Scott, Jr. berated a teacher at Eastpointe Pleasantview Elementary in October of last year before allegedly making the threats.

Scott, 44, is facing charges including a possible five-year felony for weapons ammunition possession by a prohibited person, if convicted. A search warrant was issued to search his residence where multiple rounds of ammunition were found.

Because of a criminal record in his past, Scott also has a habitual offender - fourth offense notice, an aggravating sentencing factor.

On October 22, police said Scott approached a teacher to question why his child did not get snack time. During this interaction, he allegedly screamed and swore at the teacher in front of students, staff, and other parents.

Scott also allegedly threatened the teacher before threatening to return the next day and "air the place out," a common slang term that means to shoot up a location.

Scott, who will be arraigned on Jan. 22, is also charged with:

Schools - intentional threat to commit act of violence against school, school employees or students, a one-year misdemeanor.

Disorderly person - obscene conduct, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said all threats made to schools are taken seriously, while pointing out the unusual nature of the allegations.

"Everyone needs to be aware that no level of anger, frustration, or personal distress can justify making threats toward a school," he said in a statement. "We treat every threat seriously because we have a legal and moral obligation to do so. Public safety depends on it, and anyone who makes such statements will be held accountable under the law."