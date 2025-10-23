Parent threatens to shoot up Macomb County elementary school because child didn't get snack time

The Brief A parent of a Pleasantview Elementary student allegedly threatened to shoot up the Eastpointe school because his son did not get snack time. Police said the suspect yelled at the teacher in front of others before making the threat. The prosecutor's office is reviewing the case for potential charges.



A parent angry over his child not having snack time allegedly threatened to shoot up a Macomb County school while berating a teacher, police said.

According to the Eastpointe Police Department, officers were called to Pleasantview Elementary around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after an upset parent made a threat toward the school. Police said the parent approached a teacher to question why his child did not get snack time. During this interaction, this parent allegedly screamed and swore at the teacher in front of students, staff, and other parents.

The parent also allegedly threatened the teacher before threatening to return the next day and "air the place out," a common slang term that means to shoot up a location.

What's next:

A few hours later, the parent was arrested, and the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case for possible charges.