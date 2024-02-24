Parent University sessions offered for very young children and their caregivers in Dearborn

Parents are every child’s first teachers, and Dearborn Public Schools is offering some free lessons for those teachers.

Parent University will be held this year on three Fridays: March 8, April 26 and May 17. The free, one-hour sessions are open to parents or other caregivers and their children ages 6 months to preschool.

"The program is interactive for parents and children. It gives parents easy, practical and inexpensive ideas to help foster child development and to strengthen the parent-child bond," said Early Childhood Coordinator Amy Modica, who oversees Parent University.

The classes will be offered at four locations on each of the Fridays. Cotter Early Childhood Center, Henry Ford Elementary and River Oaks Elementary will hold sessions from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Salina Elementary will host its sessions from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Each event will offer every child a free snack, craft, and book. Staff will sing, play and engage in educational activities that help young children build the skills they need to become strong students.

Parents are asked to reserve their child’s spot so staff can bring enough materials for all the children. Email kubitzv@dearbornschools.org , or call the Parent University registration number at 313-827-6172 to register.

Each session will have its own theme. March 8 is a birthday party. April 26 is spring celebration, and May 17 is field day.

Young children work on making a simple bird feeder during a Parent University session in 2023. Dearborn Public Schools is planning free Parent University sessions for 2024 on March 8, April 26 and May 17.




