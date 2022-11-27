Parents mourn after son killed in Lincoln Park crash caused by speeding teen driver

An 8-year-old girl and two teens were killed last Thursday night when a speeding SUV flipped and hit a tree in a Lincoln Park residential area.

The parents of one of the victims say they are still grieving the death of their 18-year-old son Kevin Washington.

"I didn't want to believe that was my son," said the victim's mother, Sarah Shipp.

The crash happened on November 17th at Cicotte near Porter in a Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Kevin's mother says she grew worried when her son never came home that night.

"As soon as I got wind that he wasn't there. I began to search the internet," Sarah said. "Around 2:30, that's when I saw a young man driving an equinox, the same vehicle my son got in when he left."

An 8-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were also killed in the crash. A 14-year-old girl allegedly behind the wheel and a 13-year-old girl in the passenger seat survived with critical injuries.

"I heard them saying slow down, and next thing you know, the phone dropped," she said.

The SUV in question allegedly belonged to the family of the 15-year-old boy.

"He was my best friend. He looked just like his father. Yeah, that was my man," said the victim's father, Kevin Washington Sr.

The family is speaking now in hopes that others may learn from this tragedy.

"I just want all kids to make good decisions."

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for funeral costs. Click HERE to donate.

