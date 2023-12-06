Parents pick up kids early after unconfirmed gunshot reports at Detroit school

Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired on the campus of Ralph W. Emerson Elementary-Middle School Wednesday morning.

Concerned parents were frantically picking up their children before dismissal. Some parents claimed they did not receive any alerts from the school or Detroit Public Schools Community District at the time of the incident.

"I heard something about a shooting. …I came to pick up my kids immediately," said La'Shawn Perkins, one of the parents. "I’m just concerned to get my kids. I don’t want nothing to happen to mine."

DPSCD Police were on the scene and told FOX 2 they are still investigating initial reports of the shots. Investigators confirmed that no shots were fired inside the school, at the school, or at an individual.

"I felt a little better seeing that the police was here when I pulled up," Perkins said.

However, not receiving a notification from the school does concern him.

"I feel like they should have been the first ones to let us know something like that was going on," Perkins said.

Police also said they have not found any evidence of a shooting –such as shell casings on campus– but parents are still upset. Some said their kids will not return to school until things are figured out.

"The police (should) be up here or something," Perkins said. "Because I’m not taking no chances with my kids' life."



