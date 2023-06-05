Parents sought after child found wandering Van Buren streets after midnight

article

Van Buren police are hoping someone can help identify a child that was found wandering past midnight in his pajamas without any parents.

Since locating the child, who is about 3 or 4 years old, police have since failed in their attempts to locate his parents or guardian.

Police are now asking anyone who knows the child to help them reunite him with his family.

A call came in around 1 a.m. after the Van Buren Police Department got a call that a boy was found walking down the sidewalk in the area of Belle Isle and Tyler Road. According to a release from police, the child was unable to describe where he lives or his address.

He says his name is "Adrian" and has siblings named Jacob and Caleb.

The boy was found wearing pajamas with matching bottoms that have a design of blue sea turtles, red fish, and blue seahorses.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identification or residence of the child or the identification of the child’s parent or guardian is asked to call the Van Buren Police Department at (734) 699-8930.