Parsley sold in Michigan recalled over possible salmonella contamination

The Brief Parsley sold in Michigan has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The parsley was distributed in bunches to wholesalers. No illnesses have been reported.



Fresh Italian parsley sent to Michigan and several other states has been recalled over possible salmonella contamination.

The 474 cases of parsley from Pacific International Marketing were shipped to wholesalers in Michigan, Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio, and Nevada between Sept. 22 and Sept. 30. According to the recall alert, this parsley should no longer be available for sale, but some people may have it frozen.

The contamination that led to the recall was found after a sample taken Oct. 6 tested positive for salmonella. No illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.

Affected products:

The bulk parsley was in cases of 30 or 60 bunches with a twist tie, and in 24-count bunches with a twist tie in bags intended for wholesale distribution.

The UPC for the 30 and 60 ct bunched Italian Parsley is 40695 80125, located on the twist tie. The UPC for the 24 ct bags is 40695 80120. The shelf life of Italian Parsley is 18 days from harvest, or October 10, 2025.

What you can do:

If you have the recalled parsley, throw it away or return it to the store.

Salmonella symptoms

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, and usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. They usually begin six hours to six days after consuming a contaminated product. Symptoms typically last for 4-7 days.

Children younger than five, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.