Part of I-75 in Detroit closed this weekend for bridge work

The Brief Southbound I-75 will be closed in Detroit this weekend for bridge work, MDOT says. The closure extends from Springwells Street to Schaefer Road, starting Friday night and going until Monday morning. A similar closure will take place on Northbound I-75 next weekend.



Drivers beware: Part of I-75 in Detroit will be closed for multiple construction projects this weekend.

Southbound drivers will need to find another way to get downriver thanks to work from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Big picture view:

Southbound I-75 between Springwells Street and Schaefer Road will be closed this weekend as MDOT works on bridges as part of a $42 million improvement project.

Four bridges will be getting a new protective surface while the bridges over the Rouge River and Fort Street will be getting an epoxy overlay. The bridges originally had their decks replaced in 2018. The new surfaces are part of phase 2 of the project.

Northbound I-75 will get the same treatment next weekend.

When will I-75 be closed?

Closures start Friday night at 9 p.m., sticking around until 5 a.m. on Monday. Detours from Sept. 12-15 include hopping onto westbound I-96, westbound I-94, then southbound I-275 to get back to the highway.

The Northbound I-75 closures will continue from Sept. 19-22 and include following the detour the opposite direction; Northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94, then eastbound I-96 before getting back onto I-75.

What they're saying:

"Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to grow our economy, helping Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "By the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired or replaced nearly 24,500 lane miles of roads and 1,900 bridges, supporting thousands of good-paying, local jobs without raising taxes by a dime. This year, let's build on our momentum to pass a bipartisan local road funding plan so we can keep fixing our damn roads and creating good-paying, local jobs."