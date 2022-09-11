Part of Gibraltar on a boil water advisory due to a water main break

A water main break in Gibraltar is currently under a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

The line break is affecting residents and businesses in the area from 30101 West Jefferson to 28975 West Jefferson, according to the Gibraltar Police Department.

A boil water advisory is issued for the area due to a loss of pressure caused by the water main break. A replacement line is currently being installed to remedy the problem, said Gibraltar police.

There is no estimated time for when the repair will be completed. The city's Department of Public Works is on the scene working on repairing the water main.

An alert was initially sent out Saturday after noon about a water main break on West Jefferson. Gibraltar police said there was no boil advisory and to run the water until it ran clear.

West Jefferson Avenue is closed between Kingsbridge Drive and S. Gibraltar Rd for repairs.

