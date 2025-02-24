Passenger killed after allegedly grabbing steering wheel, causing crash on I-94 in Detroit

The Brief A man told police that he crashed on I-94 in Detroit after his intoxicated passenger grabbed his steering wheel. The passenger, a 28-year-old Detroit woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The couple's two children were injured in the crash.



A passenger died in a crash Sunday night after police allege she grabbed the steering wheel and caused the driver to crash on I-94 in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, a 27-year-old Detroit man told them he was involved in an argument with his 28-year-old passenger while driving eastbound near Chene around 10:25 p.m. During that argument, the passenger, who had been drinking, allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control of his Nissan Sentra. The car went around all lanes and hit the left concrete wall.

Related article

The passenger, who was from Detroit, was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. The couple's 1-year-old child and 2-year-old child, who were properly restrained, were also taken to a hospital, where they are being treated for unknown injuries. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt, but he was not injured.

Though an investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Troopers still have some investigation to complete on this crash," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We want to remind drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts anytime they get in the vehicle."