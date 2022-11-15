Passenger shot by Detroit police, driver wanted after fleeing traffic stop on city's west side

One person was shot by Detroit police during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on the west side.

According to Chief James White, the Cease Fire Team was on patrol when they saw a vehicle with an improper license plate, so they stopped it near Strathmoor Street and Joy Road. The driver fled, while a passenger ran away on foot.

Police chased the passenger before shooting him once in the thigh. He is in temporary serious condition.

White said police are still working to determine how many shots were fired, and if the suspect shot at officers.

Related: Chief wants officers, supervisors suspended without pay after fatal shooting

A handgun and mask were recovered from the scene. Police are still looking for the driver.

Below is a photo of the suspect vehicle: