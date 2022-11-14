Chief White wants Detroit officers, supervisors suspended without pay after woman fatally shot by police

Detroit Police Chief James White is recommending that two officers and one supervisor are suspended without pay after a woman was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers last week.

He has also placed a supervisor on administrative duty while the investigation continues. White said one of the officers fired shots. The supervisors were not directly involved in the shooting.

White issued the suspensions Monday. The Police Board of Commissioners will make the decision if the suspended officers will be paid during that time

"I’m not saying we failed, but I have concerns of my supervisors and their ability to lead at those particular scenes," White said. "At least some of the members in the situation should have had a better strategy."

Police were called to a home in the area of Pilgrim Street and Meyers Road around 6:20 p.m. Thursday after a woman having an apparent mental health crisis had assaulted several family members.

The woman's mother called 911 twice and told them her daughter was armed with a bat and knives. Police said she told them the woman had struck her and her grandson, and she was worried about their safety. She later told police the woman also had a gun.

A struggle ensued between police and the woman after officers had confronted her at the front door of her home, where police said she was holed up with her children. Shots were fired after the woman went to pick up the firearm that was in the house and an officer attempted to stop her, White said during a press conference Friday.

While speaking with the press both Thursday and Friday, White said the details about the incident were still preliminary and more investigation was needed but emphasized that when children are potentially threatened, police prioritize their safety.

He noted that had the woman been alone, the barricaded gunman process would have been followed, but she had children, who are 1 and 7, with her.

When police arrived at the scene, both the grandmother and a relative had escaped from the home. The children were still inside, however.

The woman opened the door when police approached the home and officers could see children behind the woman. When police asked the kids if they were okay, the woman refused to allow them to answer and disrupted the conversation, White said.

Police said the woman became agitated when she opened the door a second time when officers attempted to get inside. White said she reached for a firearm. He said an officer told her not to do that as one officer tried stopping her.

White said during the struggle, another officer fired. A total of four rounds were fired by three officers. The woman did not fire shots.

"I’ve seen enough to give me pause and concern early on," White said.

He was careful not to touch on too many details about the shooting as the investigation continues, but he said the pace of the response was concerning.