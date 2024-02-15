Passenger struck by bullet after shooting on Southfield Freeway ramp

A woman was grazed by a bullet when a driver shot at a vehicle she was riding in early Thursday in Detroit.

Michigan State Police were conducting a traffic stop near the ramp from the Southfield Freeway to I-96 around 2:15 a.m. when a driver pulled behind them and said he was involved in a shooting.

The 32-year-old driver, a man from Livonia, told police he was getting onto I-96 when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and fired a shot at his vehicle. The bullet went through the front passenger door and struck his passenger in the leg. The 27-year-old Farmington woman suffered minor injuries, as the bullet did not penetrate her leg, police said.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

"We are extremely fortunate that the passenger was not seriously hurt in this incident," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you have any information on this shooting, please call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP."