Pat Sajak's last show: Wheel of Fortune host retiring after 40-plus years

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s last show will air this week after more than 40 years of Sajak serving as host.

Sajak, 77, has presided over the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, the Merv Griffin game show’s first host when it debuted in 1975. Co-host Vanna White joined the show in 1982, and it moved to its much more popular nighttime slot the next year.

In an interview with his daughter, Maggie, Sajak said he didn’t have big dreams of being a game show host – and even had reservations about accepting the Wheel of Fortune hosting gig when the opportunity arose.

File: Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, hostess Vanna White (Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty)

"‘Wheel of Fortune’ had been on the air for seven years in daytime on NBC, and the host was leaving, and they needed a new host, and [Griffin] asked if I was interested," Sajak recalled. "And I swear, the first thought was, ‘Yes there are three Rs is not exactly a career mover.’"

Forty-one seasons later, Sajak leaves behind a lasting legacy and big host shoes to fill. Here’s what to know about Sajak’s retirement.

When is Pat Sajak’s last show?

Pat Sajak’s last Wheel of Fortune episode will air on Friday, June 7, the culmination of a week of tributes to Sajak called "Thanks for the Memories."

Sajak began his career as a newscaster for a small radio station in his hometown of Chicago. In 1968, he joined the Army and was sent to Vietnam, where he worked with the Armed Forces Radio in Saigon, Fox News Digital reports.

After being discharged, he ended up in Nashville, Tennessee, where he began working in television. In 1977, he became a weatherman for L.A. station KNBC-TV after being discovered by a talent scout.

Four years later, he got the call from Griffin to host Wheel of Fortune.

Who is replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune?

TV presenter and Hollywood veteran Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of Wheel of Fortune after Sajak.

Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of Wheel of Fortune when Pat Sajak retires (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said on X (formerly Twitter), in 2023. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease."

Seacrest called it a "full-circle" moment for him, as one of his first jobs in entertainment was hosting another Merv Griffin game show called "Click" in 1997.

"I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," he said.

