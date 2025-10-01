The Brief The ex-Detroit nurse charged with multiple sexual assaults allegedly raped a patient at the Detroit Medical Center while on the job. An attorney said the patient had her complaints to staff about the assault dismissed. The nurse was named alongside the owner of the hospital in the civil suit.



A man charged with multiple sexual assaults, including while working as a nurse at a Detroit hospital, was named in a civil lawsuit alongside the owner of the health care center.

The complaint names Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios alongside Sinai-Grace and Tenet Healthcare, which owns the Detroit Medical Center.

The man was previously charged in a separate sexual assault that happened in a porta-john in Detroit.

Big picture view:

A civil lawsuit names the former Detroit nurse in a case that allegedly took place between Aug. 18 and 19 when a woman who was hospitalized for issues involving alcoholism was sexually assaulted four separate times.

The victim had been placed in the care of Figueroa-Berrios the night she was being treated, according to the suit. Throughout the night, the defendant allegedly made lewd comments in addition to the assaults.

Footage from the hospital also shows Figueroa-Berrios enter and re-enter the room.

The victim was discharged the next day before returning to the hospital where she told staff what happened. But, according to the civil filing, coworkers of the defendant did not take the allegations seriously.

What they're saying:

Attorney Todd Flood said the defendant left clues to what kind of crimes he was committing, including posts on social media.

"If you just go back and look at this man’s history, not from anyone’s mouth but from his own words on his social media page, about the perversion he talks about examining breasts for cancer patients or cancer victims," Flood said. "It’s disgusting; it’s vile."

He added that colleagues of the defendant dismissed her concerns.

"When she’s going for discharge, you’ll see colleagues of the defendant who work as agents of the hospital say things like ‘you’re just trying to set him up or if you were my wife I would kick you to the curb,'" he said.

The other side:

In a statement from Sinai-Grace, the hospital prioritized the safety of its patients:

"The hospital has rigorous processes in place to screen applicants prior to employment. There was no indication of a concern during that process. We also have processes to identify and address patient safety issues and take appropriate action. Upon becoming aware of these allegations, Sinai-Grace proactively initiated contact with and notified law enforcement and suspended the employee, who has since been terminated. We do not condone any type of abuse and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information."