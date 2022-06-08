Patrick Lyoya shooting: charging decision to be announced Thursday

article

The Kent County Prosecutor will announce Thursday afternoon whether the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids will face charges.

Prosecutor Chris Becker called a 3 p.m. press conference for Thursday where will announce his decision on charges in the shooting death of Lyoya on April 4.

Lyoya was shot and killed by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr during the April 4 traffic stop.

On April 13, Grand Rapids Police released graphic video on Wednesday that showed Schurr shooting Lyoya in the back of the head during a struggle.

Schurr pulled Lyoya over that day due a license plate issue. The plate on the car Lyoya was driving did not match the vehicle.

Lyoya appeared confused and then started to run from the officer.

The police officer then chased him around the street and into the front yard of a neighboring home. The officer pulled his Taser first and fired it at least once. At some point during the fight, Lyoya got his hands on the Taser and the officer demanded he drop it several times.

In a cell phone video recorded by the passenger in Lyoya's car, the officer is seen on top of Lyoya as he is face down. The officer tells him to drop the Taser and reaches to his belt for his gun.

Lyoya tries to stand up with the officer on his back. That's when the officer pulls out his gun and fires it one time, hitting him in the upper back, neck, or head.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Lyoya was shot in the head.

The officer then sat on top of Lyoya's motionless body and demanded the witness get back.