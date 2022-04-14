Patrick Lyoya shooting video creates range of emotions -- tips for how to cope

The videos showing a Grand Rapids police officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya have led to a range of emotions.

Some people are frustrated, while others are anxious or exhausted after seeing the videos. The police department released videos Wednesday that showed a struggle between the officer and Lyoya before the officer got on Lyoya and shot him in the head.

Read: Here's what the Patrick Lyoya shooting videos showed

"I am heartbroken by what we all have witnessed as a father, public servant, and a Black man," Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist posted on his Twitter.

This time last year, many Black communities felt relief after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in connection with the killing of George Floyd.

MORE: What charges the Grand Rapids police officer could face

"This is another form of lynching. Killed in the courts. Killed in the streets. The people who are supposed to protect us are the ones who kill us," said Rev. Horace Sheffield, with the Detroit Association if Black Organizations. "You’ve got a passenger in the car. You’ve got the person’s vehicle. There’s no reason whatsoever for this man to have been shot to lose his life."

Therapist Aisha Cunningham said it's healthy to process what has happened, and suggests finding something that brings you peace.

"Whether that’s turning off social media for a couple of days or listening to your favorite music. Going for a walk. Something that’s going to give you a level of calm and joy," she said.

Cunningham added that people who don't understand the trauma associated with what has happened should "create space for understanding and not tell someone how they should and shouldn’t feel."