What's the best way to get around the Motor City?

If you ask Jason Hall, it's certainly not in a car.

"I tell people, the best way to see the city is on a bike. Sometimes we get in our cars, roll the windows up, we lock that world out. But when you're on a bike, you get to deal with everything, including the dog chasing you."

Hall runs RiDetroit, an initiative that promotes cycling in the city and the benefits of mobility via biking. It also operates in conjunction with American Cycle & Fitness, which has helped launch Electric Avenue Bike, the only electric bike retailer in the city.

And now, RiDetroit is taking on a new community challenge this summer with Pedal with the Pistons.

Every day this week, cyclists and basketball fans can take a different planned route through Detroit. To participate, people will need to register online here.

Here is a breakdown of every location riders will visit:

June 21, Palmer Park Ride. Cycling begins at Palmer Park at 7 p.m

June 22, Masonic Temple Virtual Ride. Cycling is all day.

June 23, Vibe Ride Detroit. An indoor event that goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 23, Corktown Ride. Cycling begins at Michigan and Trumbull at 7 p.m.

June 24, Foxtown Ride. Cycling begins at Electric Avenue Bikes at 7 p.m.

Hamtramck Ride, Cycling begins at 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Everyone who registers for the Pedal with the Pistons series will see a portion of their fee go toward the Detroit Pistons Foundation, an annual fitness program.