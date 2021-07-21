Pedestrian allegedly struck by train in city of Wayne

Police officials say they are investigating an incident involving a train in the city of Wayne after someone was allegedly struck.

Law enforcement also shut down Merriman Road near Michigan Avenue for much of Wednesday morning following the incident.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An Amtrak passenger train from Chicago to Detroit was en route when it made a sharp stop.

Passengers that were onboard that FOX 2 spoke with said they definitely felt the train hit something around midnight.

The roadway cleared up around 5:30 a.m.

Police have declined to release any more information about the incident.