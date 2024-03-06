Pedestrian killed in crash near Little Caesars Arena

A car traveling south on Woodward Avenue struck and killed a pedestrian near Parsons Street in Detroit, according to police.

Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt said the driver kept going and hit two more vehicles before stopping in front of Little Caesars Arena.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken into custody. A warrant is being sought for a blood draw to determine if the driver was under the influence.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 2 for updates.