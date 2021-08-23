Pedestrian fatally struck on I-96 when driver failed to avoid man standing in the middle of the highway

article

Michigan State Police closed I-96 after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

According to a driver who called the police, he had been traveled eastbound in the center of the express lanes near Evergreen when he saw someone standing in the middle lane.

The driver attempted to stop but was unable to avoid striking the male.

Troopers arrived around 2:35 a.m. where they located a Mercury Mariner parked on the right shoulder and a deceased male on the shoulder near the vehicle.

Right now, police don't suspect any alcohol or drugs to have been a factor.

Troopers did shut down the highway and used a fingerprint scanner that identified the victim as a 26-year-old white man.

Advertisement

They're currently trying to locate his family.