Pedestrian hit, killed by semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit

article

The Brief A man was hit and killed by a truck while running on I-75 on Sunday evening. Police received calls about the man in the road before he was struck.



Witnesses reported seeing a man running in and out of traffic on I-75 in Detroit on Sunday evening before he was hit and killed by a semi-truck.

What we know:

Police said callers reported the 28-year-old Detroit man in traffic on northbound I-75 near 7 Mile around 6:30 p.m. While running on the freeway, he ran into the left center lane and was hit by a truck.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose why the victim was in the road, but did direct people who may be struggling with their mental health to the suicide hotline.

"If you are not feeling ok there are a lot of people you can talk to," said Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "You are not alone. You can reach out to friends, relatives, clergy members or police. There is also the 988 hotline that you can call or text and find the resources in your area."