Pedestrian hit while checking car after multi-car accident on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car following a multi-car accident on Detroit's west side.
Troopers responded to the scene at EB I-96 near Grand River after hearing someone was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators said that the victim was involved in a crash earlier. The driver got out of their car to inspect the damage.
The other driver could not stop and hit the victim's car; pushing it into them, said MSP.
Investigators said the pedestrian was pushed into the wall and transported to a nearby hospital with critical head injuries.
MSP is on the scene investigating the crash.
