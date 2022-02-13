Pedestrian hit while checking car after multi-car accident on I-96

Michigan State Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car following a multi-car accident on Detroit's west side.

Troopers responded to the scene at EB I-96 near Grand River after hearing someone was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said that the victim was involved in a crash earlier. The driver got out of their car to inspect the damage.

The other driver could not stop and hit the victim's car; pushing it into them, said MSP.

Investigators said the pedestrian was pushed into the wall and transported to a nearby hospital with critical head injuries.

MSP is on the scene investigating the crash.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.