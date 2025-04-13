Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Detroit

A man was fatally struck by a car in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Detroit.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 12, police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Officers arrived at Woodward and 7 Mile and located a man who had been fatally struck by a car.

Detroit police have no one in custody. The vehicle involved in this crash is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.