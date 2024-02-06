Pedestrian struck in Warren was standing in the way of other motorists before Tuesday collision, police say

article

A woman in her late 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a car Tuesday morning.

Warren police responded to the area of 10 Mile and Hoover following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a Saturn Vue as it was attempting to turn northbound. When first responders arrived, they took the 39-year-old victim to St. John Main Hospital.

The collision happened around 7 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian had been standing in the roadway prior to the crash. She was wearing dark clothing and was attempting to cross against the pedestrian signal.

Other drivers told police that several motorists had to avoid the individual to prevent hitting her, a news release from Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

MORE: Youths allegedly harassed during community service in Lathrup Villiage

At this time, distracted driving does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The motorist immediately rendered aid after hitting the pedestrian and was fully cooperative during the investigation.

Officials are still working to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.